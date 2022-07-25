Two specially equipped helicopters made short work of a fast-moving grass fire that flickered to life mid-afternoon Monday near the Sage Mesa neighbourhood about three kilometres north of Penticton.
The fire, which was first reported around 2 p.m. due west of the Pine Hills Golf Course, appeared to start near the KVR Trail before moving uphill a few hundred metres through a steep hillside covered with grass, rocks and a few trees.
No homes or other structures appeared to be threatened and there were no evacuations.
Within about 30 minutes, two helicopters began dumping water on the fire, halting its spread.
The response was led by the BC Wildfire Service with help from fire departments from the City of Penticton and Penticton Indian Band.
In addition to the two helicopters, the BC Wildfire Service dispatched two initial attack crews and a response officer, according to information officer Mikhail Elsay.
Elsay estimated the fire at two hectares in size but had no information about the suspected cause.