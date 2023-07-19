After clearing its first regulatory hurdle, a planned 33-lot residential subdivision on the northeast corner of Penticton will now spend the next two months as fodder for what’s expected to be a lively public discussion.
City council at its meeting Tuesday gave first reading to what are relatively minor variances to the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw required for the project at 1530 Reservoir Rd., which would see the 33 single-family lots carved into a 26.5-hectare swath of natural hillside above Naramata Road.
The developer plans to donate another five hectares to the city for inclusion in the Campbell Mountain trail system.
Over the years, city planning documents have contemplated hundreds of homes and even a commercial node on the site, and Coun. Campbell Watt seemed relieved by the more modest plan in front of him, which included a preliminary environmental assessment.
“This is a development that looks like it’s less than we’ve actually looked at historically to be densified, and the fact that we’ve already looked at the environmentally sensitive areas is steps ahead,” said Watt, who also praised the developer’s “good relationship with staff.”
“Knowing this is going to public hearing, I would certainly be supportive of making sure that our public engagement piece is a large one. This is certainly big.”
Domestic water would be brought into the site from Naramata Road with the extension paid for by the developer, which is planning to put the new homes on septic systems.
As such, it’s seeking an OCP amendment to reduce the required minimum lot size from one hectare to 0.4 hectares.
City planner Steven Collyer said the one-hectare minimum in the OCP stems from spacing requirements for septic systems and wells. But because the new homes would be on municipal water, the lots could be smaller.
The main zoning amendment being sought relates to front-yard setbacks.
Those will be the subjects of a public hearing now set for Sept. 12, in advance of which city staff is planning two information sessions for residents with more details to come.
Collyer also noted the project still requires many other authorizations before proceeding, ranging from subdivision approval from the province to a hillside development permit from city council.
According to a letter of intent submitted by Drew Barnes on behalf of 1333032 B.C. Ltd. and Parallel 50 Construction Ltd., the project would create 700 jobs, generate $600,000 in development cost charges for the city, and produce $10.6 million in new residential taxes over its first 20 years.
The site is near 1050 Spiller Rd., where a developer in recent years has unveiled at least three different plans for the 51-hectare site consisting of between 100 and 300 homes. Those plans have set off protests about urban sprawl into agricultural areas.