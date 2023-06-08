Family Fishing Day is an opportunity to tackle fishing for the first time or indulge in a lifelong passion. B.C. Wildlife Federation member clubs are hosting family-friendly event across B.C. in partnership with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C.
Experienced anglers will be on hand to help you bait a hook, tie your first lure and drop a line in the water at a lake brimming with fish. More than 800 lakes and rivers in B.C. are stocked with fish each year to support angling.
On the third weekend in June, from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, anyone who has lived in Canada for the past 12 months can fish in fresh water for free, without buying a fishing license.
Family Fishing Weekend events often include
family barbeques, fly-tying clinics, free rod and tackle loans, children’s fishing clinics, and stream clean-up projects.
Search for an event near you online at: bcfamilyfishing.com. Area events include Princeton on June 17 and Naramata on June 18.