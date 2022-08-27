Peachland’s first mural festival is still a week away but some back-alley walls have already been enlivened with artistic imagery.
Artist Sheldon Louis has completed his ‘Water and Salmon’ mural on the side of a Beach Avenue building. It shows a young boy making an offering to a lake in front of a salmon.
“This imagery speaks to the instilling of traditional protocols and teachings and the passing down of knowledge to our littlest ones. We as adults carry out these protocols of offering tobacco to the water and our little ones watch and mimic and learn,” Louis says in his description of the mural.
Siya (Saskatoon) berries also depict youth, the fish represents hard work, the red background reflects the colour of Okanagan pictographs, and the orange line around the boy depicts his energy and connectedness to the earth, Louis says.
The murals are intended to beautify public spaces and draw a few more visitors to Peachland. The festival runs from Sept. 2 to 4.