There’s been no response from John Horgan’s office to an open letter published earlier this week that calls on the premier to intervene in a feud between the City of Penticton and BC Housing about the siting of a downtown homeless shelter.
The letter was penned by Mayor John Vassilaki and formed the basis of ads that ran Wednesday in two local newspapers – including The Herald – and the Victoria Times Colonist.
One day later, the B.C. government distributed an op-ed from Housing Minister David Eby that slammed city council for its attempts to close the old Victory Church shelter, which has been running without municipal approval since April 1.
“There’s nothing new there. It’s the same old, same old,” Vassilaki said in an interview Friday.
“I’m very, very disappointed at the direction (Eby) is going.”
Vassilaki noted, however, that BC Housing has seemed more interested as of late in working with city staff to find a more suitable location for a permanent homeless shelter and other related facilities in Penticton.
“So, we’re getting there slowly, but it’s going to take time,” said the mayor, who’s calling for a “long-term solution.”
Vassilaki was among the local dignitaries who gathered Thursday for the official opening of a five-bedroom home that will welcome people for stays of up to one year in the latter stages of their recoveries from addiction. It’s the third facility in Penticton operated by the Discovery House program, which takes an abstinence-based approach recovery.
“That’s the type of facility that we need in our community and all the other communities to deal with addictions,” said Vassilaki.
“That’s what we need and that’s where the province should be putting their money.”
Notwithstanding the mayor’s suggestion, the province has already committed $1.7 million to keep the old Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. operating for the next year.
The shelter, which has two seniors’ residences within close proximity, was originally permitted by the city to operate during the winter months only, after which BC Housing said it intended to close the 42-bed facility.
But after council voted unanimously in March against a fresh request from BC Housing to allow the shelter to continue running indefinitely, Eby said he would invoke provincial powers to keep the facility’s doors open due to the homelessness crisis that exists in Penticton.
City council has approved spending up to $300,000 to fight the matter in court, but Vassilaki said a lawsuit will be “the last resort.”