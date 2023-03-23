Thursday, March 23
• Acoustic Jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-In darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, carpet bowling, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Thirsty Thursday and Trivia Night, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7 p.m.
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
Friday, March 24
• Ignite the Arts begins, Parade to Nowhere, 5 p.m. from the Penticton Art Gallery; Square Mini-Mural unveiling, Cannery Brewing Co., 6 p.m.; Play & Talkback, The Half Life of Marie Curie, Tempest Theatre, $35, for tickets or additional details: ignitethearts.ca
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey, Okanagan Shuswap conference final, Revelstoke Grizzlies and Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m., Game 5 in best-of-seven series
• BCHL junior A hockey, Vernon Vipers at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca
• The Stonefruits Early Work, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:30 p.m., $15 at the door, $10 in advance
• Final week: Soup is Good Food Fundraiser, Discovery House, 157 Orchard Ave., delivery or pick-up, to order call in advance:250-274-8585 or visit: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food
• Petunia and the Vipers, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., a five-piece band, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Karaoke, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close, with your host Candi, snack food available; also: Fish and Chip Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, French conversations, 9:30 a.m., chair fit, noon
• Competition Showcase, Up, Up and Away, presented by The Dance Studio, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 6 p.m., for tickets: tdsoliver.com
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: Katak, The Brave Beluga (G, 82 minutes); John Wick Chapter 4 (14A, 169 minutes); Shazam: Fury of the Gods (PG, 130 minutes); 65 (PG, 93 minutes); Champions (PG, 123 minutes); Mummies (G, 88 minutes); Scream VI (14A, 123 minutes); Cocaine Bear (G, 82 minutes), for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Shazam: Fury of the Gods (PG, 130 minutes), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, March 25
• Ignite the Arts, Penticton & District Community Art Council Art Walk, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., for a map: for tickets or additional details: ignitethearts.ca; Kids’ Mini- Mini Mural Forgeries, Cannery Brewing, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sculpture Day, family contest on Martin Street, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Encaustic Basics workshop with Angela Hansen, The Leir House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Okanagan mural dedication, 333 Martin Street, 2 p.m.; Exhibition opening featuring art from En’owkin NIPAT program, Theytus Books and Levi Bent, Penticton Art Gallery, 7 p.m.
• Hello Spring Market Artisan’s Showcase, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., first of two days, $3 per day or $5 for the weekend
• FMX World Tour freestyle motocross event, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets range in price from $23,50-$53.50 plus tax and applicable service charges, kids 12 and under are $13-$15
• Blues Jam, hosted by the Yard Katz, Orchard House, 1:30-5 p.m., $10 at the door
• The Steve Kozak Band, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $35, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Stand-up Comedy with Jon Doore, S.S. Sicamous, 7 p.m., comic was featured on How I Met Your Mother, Conan O’Brien, Inside Amy Schumer, CBC’s Just for Laughs, HBO’s Funny As Hell, $35, tickets available from Eventbrite.ca
• Competition Showcase, Up, Up and Away, presented by The Dance Studio, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 6 p.m., for tickets: tdsoliver.com
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub and Grill, 985 Robinson Ave, 2-6 p.m.
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• A Man Named Sue, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.-close, tribute to Johnny Cash, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2-4 p.m.
• Special presentation: Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices (14A, 100 minutes), Landmark Cinemas, 3 p.m., one show only
Sunday, March 26
• Ignite the Arts, opening of the Confluence Conference, virtual attendance only at ignitethearts.ca; Encaustic 3D tree sculpture workshop with Angela Hansen at The Leir House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services UNBOX Project, The Dream Café, 4 p.m.., hot jazz with Aaron Loewen, 5 p.m., The Dream Café, We Are Story with Gregory Scofield, 7 p.m., En’owkin Centre
• BCHL junior A hockey, Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 4 p.m., end of the regular season, team awards to be presented at the conclusion of the game, for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Hello Spring Market Artisan’s Showcase, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., second of two days, $3 per day or $5 for the weekend
• Grimms meat draw, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m., plus dog races and last man standing, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Meat Draw, Barley Mill Pub, 1:30 p.m.
• Ross Roberts concert, featuring country songs, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2-4 p.m., $12 at the door includes a treat and coffee
• Open auditions at Tempest Theatre, 7 p.m., with directors from Many Hats Theatre, Peach Gravy Improv, Tempest Theatre, Cat's Paw Productions Society, Showtime! Community Theatre and Summerland Singers & Players, auditions must be booked in advance: tempest.ca/ general-auditions
Monday, March 27
• Mixed eight-ball pool tournament, Oliver Seniors Centre, to register phone 250-689-7222
• Penticton Pub Dart League, various service clubs and pubs, 6:30 p.m.
• Ignite the Arts, Confluence Conference, day 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Creative Kids art camp begins, Penticton Art Gallery, 9:30 a.m., Children and Youth Songwriting Camp with Penticton Academy of Music begins, noon, The OURts Panel: Making Connections and Networking, presented by Ullus Collective, PIB community hall, $15 or two for $20
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Ashnola Building lecture theatre, by donation with proceeds to students in need, tonight: Loneliness, affordability and home sharing with Gavin Servai, 7 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, matt yoga, 9 a.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
• Ignite the Arts, Confluence conference, day 3 10 a.m.-4 p.m., virtual attendance only, Bloom: A Concert Celebrating the musical Gifts of the Penticton Academy of Music Faculty Concert, 7 p.m., the Cleland Theatre $25, for tickets or additional details: ignitethearts.ca
• Brown Bag Lunch Series, Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., admission by $2 donation, coffee and tea provided, this week: Unicorn Project Charitable Society with Mike Barrett
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 10 a.m., beginner ukulele, 3:15 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing, 7-9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
• Ignite the Arts, Confluence conference Indigenous Music Showcase, live, 4:30 p.m., the Cleland Theatre, featuring sylix dancers, Ana Cornejo, Aztec dancer Cynthia Jim, Kym Gouchie and Shayna Dejarlais, Nimkish, Madeline Terbasket, The Spiritual Warriors, DRMNGNOW, The Melawmen Collective and Digging Roots
• Poet Shane Koyczan, Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Train Wreck Comedy featuring Rob Balsdon, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m., $25, for tickets: trainwreckcomedy.com
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, EZ dance, 10:15 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
