A provincial plan to significantly boost the training of nurses includes more spots at local education institutions. The province announced on Sunday 602 new nursing seats will be added to post-secondary institutions throughout the province.
At Okanagan College, 48 more health-care assistants will be able train to become licensed practical nurses, starting next January.
UBC Okanagan added 15 new spots for registered nursing training in the fall.
The 602 new nursing seats will be added to approximately 2,000 seats currently in nursing programs.
The new openings include 362 registered nursing seats, 40 for registered psychiatric nursing, 20 nurse practitioner seats and 180 licensed practical nurse openings at 17 public post-secondary institutions.
