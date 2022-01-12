The Penticton & District Community Arts Council with Peach Gravy Theatre Cooperative are offering two 20-hour intensive improv workshops through the Arts Matter program.
The Foundational Improv Theatre Workshops begin Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Leir House Cultural Centre. Participants may register for Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with instructor Isaac Gilbert or afternoons from 2-6 p.m. with instructor Cain Critchlow.
“I enjoy improv because it allows for me to be more in the moment,” said Gilbert, who founded Peach Gravy in 2016. “From improv, I started to become more confident in myself. You learn good life lessons from improv and it’s all about having fun with friends and in a safe environment.”
While a lot of improv is funny — often hilarious — it’s not restricted to comedy.
“It can be serious because, at the end of the day, it’s just theatre. You’re allowed space for mistakes to happen and it turns into comedy because we accept the mistakes,” Gilbert said.
The cost for five four-hour sessions is $230. To register visit: pentictonartscouncil.com or phone 250-488-3646. Workshops are geared for ages 19 and up to seniors.
Gilbert studied improv in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal and now teaches classes in the Okanagan. Critchlow has appeared in numerous shows in Penticton, most recently “Christmas Extravaganza” by Soundstage Productions.
