Work on the last two phases of the Giant’s Head Mountain trail redevelopment project should be complete in 2025 and address some concerns about earlier improvements, Summerland council heard Tuesday.
The total budget for the final two phases is set at nearly $1.7 million. Local taxpayers will contribute $450,000, while the balance will be covered by grants from senior governments.
That cash will see crib steps added to the steepest sections of the new Grind route, more fencing to keep people on dedicated trails, remedial planting and invasive weed management, brush removal and fire mitigation work, additional signage and wayfinding, road improvements and Indigenous consultation and interpretive signage.
“Once the District of Summerland has completed the requirements around the grants for First Nations consultation, staff will be proceeding with some of the initial works later this year, which includes wildfire assessment, snake (den) assessments and an invasive species management plan,” explained Lori Mullin, director of community services, in her report to council.
“Detailed design work and tender documents will be completed in 2023 with construction to follow. The project completion deadline (attached to the grants) is Dec. 31, 2026, however, it is anticipated that the full project will be completed in 2025.”
Coun. Erin Trainer encouraged Mullin to also tackle some new concerns that have emerged around the first two phases or work, which were completed in 2020 at a cost of $800,000 and included upgrading and improving approximately eight kilometres of trails and decommissioning others.
Trainer said she’s heard complaints about poor signage, leading people to venture off of designated trails or test out decommissioned routes, and that new road pullouts designed to let vehicles pass on the steep mountain road aren’t maintained, potentially creating a fire hazard.
She also noted the new East Ridge trail, which was intended to give hikers and bikers expansive views of Okanagan Lake while on the mountain, is tough to manage on two wheels.
“Right now, you have to be like a pro, an Olympic pro, to ride that trail,” said Trainer.
Mullin replied that the East Ridge route is “very clearly identified as an advanced trail” and there are no plans or funding to fix it. Mullin did, however, confirm some of the new signage and fencing is intended to help keep people on designated trails to reduce erosion and damage to vegetation.
All of the work is being guided by the 2018 Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment Plan, which estimated the total cost of redeveloping the 87-hectare park at $1.6 million – about $900,000 less than what is currently budgeted.