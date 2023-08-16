The Penticton Peach Festival is in need of a float driver.
If you are an enthusiastic individual with a penchant for volunteering, adventure and hold a Class 4 of 5 driver’s licence then the Penticton Peach Festival’s volunteer parade float driver might be for you.
The Penticton Peach Festival parade float driver is a unique role that will take you to approximately 12 to 13 fun festivals and events, often during weekends.
The ideal candidate for this role is someone with a genuine enthusiasm for making a positive impact and can handle a bit of physical work, as there is set up and takedown required. No experience is necessary, but a Class 4 or Class 5 driver's license is essential to keep our float cruising along smoothly. The candidate must hold a valid passport, as some adventures take place in the United States.
To express your interest and find out more about this exciting opportunity, contact Penticton Peach Festival at 250-488-4689 or email: peach-festival@hotmail.com or: president@peachfestival.com.