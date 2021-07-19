Indigenous languages are the focus of this summer’s main exhibit at the Penticton Museum & Archives.
Our Living Languages, First Peoples' Voices in British Columbia runs now through Sept. 30.
“This exhibit tells the story of how the Indigenous peoples of British Columbia are striving to ensure the survival of their languages and culture. British Columbia is home to 34 unique indigenous languages, representing 60% of the total number of First Peoples languages spoken in Canada,” the museum said in a press release.
To help give the exhibit some local perspective, the museum called on the En’owkin Centre to share some of its efforts to promote, teach and preserve the Syilx language.
Established in 1981, the centre functions as a cultural, educational, ecological and creative arts organization serving the Syilx, and the exhibit will honour four people who have made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of their language.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.