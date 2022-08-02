Myrna McLaren is taking her role as a guest of honour in the Penticton Peach Festival parade in stride.
As one of 60 former Miss Penticton or royalty team members participating in the 75th anniversary of Peachfest, McLaren’s duties will include riding in Saturday morning’s Peters Bros. Parade.
“I wasn’t going to tell my grandsons, but decided I would. I’m a lawn bowler and I didn’t want the others to know, but somehow they found out,” said McLaren, a Miss Penticton princess in 1959.
In addition to riding in the parade — about 20 convertibles will be staggered in different places — there’s a gala planned for former royalty on Friday night at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
“I’m kind of nervous about it,” McLaren said of the parade. “I remember being on a float in the parade (in 1959) and by the time we got to the Sicamous, my jaw could hardly move from smiling so much. I’m not sure, 63 years later, I might need an icepack by the time we’re finished.”
One souvenir she has from her time as a princess is a front-page clipping from The Penticton Herald. Her father, she said, clipped everything of interest and kept scrapbooks. The photo was of the outgoing royalty welcoming the incoming.
McLaren spent her entire life in Penticton, a place she loves dearly. She met her future husband the year of the pageant. They married a few years later. She helped with his business, but was mostly a stay-at-home mother, raising her two sons.
She described her selection as a princess as “a Cinderella figure.” She wasn’t originally chosen as a princess, but when the original choice for Miss Penticton soon abdicated the crown to join the Navy, a princess was promoted to the top job and McLaren (nee Cooke) was invited to join the royalty team.
“Things were different in those days. The pageant was at the Gyro Park bandshell. I was originally the candidate for the fire department. As a princess, I had a lot of duties to do around town — fashion shows and teas. When you’re 18, you just soak everything up. It was something I enjoyed. We didn’t get the training that the girls do today.”
She has the honour of being the oldest royalty team member in attendance this week.
The reunion itself is organized by Jessica Okayama, Miss Penticton 2000-01 with help from her mother Kerry Younie of Vintage & Vogue clothing fame. The reunion is being run independently of the Miss Penticton program. (This year’s pageant is Friday night at the Cleland Theatre.)
Peach Festival officially begins Wednesday. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who perform Wednesday, arrived at the Penticton Airport Monday afternoon. Their status could change due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire.
Meanwhile, Peachfest announced Sunday that Doug and the Slugs have been pulled from Wednesday’s line-up and will be replaced by Prism.
Other highlights this week include the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Sandcastle Contest; the Jenn Casey Memorial Peach Bin Race; London Drugs Senior’s Day; JCI beach volleyball tournament; Kiddies Day parade; the Skaha Ultra Swim and free live music at Okanagan Lake Park.
