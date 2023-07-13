The future of road repair might be underneath your tires.
Crews began work this week on two planned projects on city streets that will use wha’'s described as a new “asphalt micro-surfacing technique.”
“Although we haven’t used asphalt micro-surfacing in Penticton before, it has been used successfully in other communities,” said Scott Boyko, the city’s supervisor of roads and drainages, in a press release.
“We will monitor the results of this pilot project to determine whether it preserves the service life of the road, which would offer significant cost savings.”
According to the release: “Micro-surfacing is a mixture of polymer modified emulsified asphalt, mineral aggregate, mineral filler and water, which is applied as a thin layer over the existing asphalt surface. It’s quick to apply, increases skid resistance, colour contrast and surface restoration.”
It’s also billed as having the potential to extend a road’s life by up to a decade.
The test sections are MacCleave Avenue, between Montreal and Columbia Streets, and Bracewell Drive, between Carmi Avenue and Allison Street.
The two projects have a combined surface area of about 12,500 square metres and are being redone at a cost of $140,000.