Sneaky thieves snuck into a locked compound last weekend and stole catalytic converters from four vehicles belonging to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The vehicles, which were stored at the RDOS parks and facilities office near Campbell Mountain Landfill, were hit sometime between Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3:30 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 16, at 7 a.m.
The RDOS said it will take “several weeks” for the vehicles to get back on the road, which could impact services in the communities of West Bench, Naramata, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls and others.
It has since added additional security measures at the office.
Catalytic converters help reduce pollution in exhaust and are prized for their value as scrap metal.
Claims for stolen catalytic converters increased from just 89 in 2017 to 1,953 in 2021, according to the Insurance Corporation of B.C.