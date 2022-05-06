The Summerland Community Arts Council is pleased to present a Spring Fashion Show, Saturday, May 14 from 7-9 p.m., at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland.
See what is new this spring and summer with fashions by SASS Boutique and Medieval Fehr.
Susan Lopatecki, fashion designer and owner of SASS, a landmark boutique with locations in Summerland and Penticton, will be the commentor for her stunning selection of unique and beautiful clothing.
Tracy Fehr’s medieval fantasy designs include something for every occasion from cloaks and kirtles to Viking wear and wedding attire.
The haute couture evening includes refreshments, prizes, and a silent auction.
Tickets are $20.
Tickets and additional information are available at: summerlandarts.com or in person at 9525 Wharton Street.