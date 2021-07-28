Masks are mandatory once again when people are inside public spaces in the Central Okanagan.
Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the greater Kelowna area, coupled with the region's low vaccination rate, require the re-imposition of the mask mandate, provincial officials say.
"For us, as residents of the Central Okanagan, it's time to slow down, it's time to step back to protect our community," Interior Health acting chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock said Wednesday.
As of midnight Wednesday, people must wear a mask whenever they are inside a public space in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Lake Country, Peachland, and the surrounding rural areas.
The rule, at the moment, does not apply to Penticton and the South Okanagan.
"We're also encouraging people to wear masks outdoors if they are unable to distance and if they are unimmunized," Pollock said.
A COVID-19 local outbreak has been declared for the Central Okanagan, which is accounting for half of all new infections being reported across the province.
Along with reimposition of the indoor mask mandate, other measures applying solely to the Central Okanagan are:
- travel is being discouraged to and from the greater Kelowna area unless people are fully vaccinated
- business linked to three or more COVID-19 cases, either among staff or customers, will be ordered closed. But they may be allowed to remain open if all staff are vaccinated
- enforcement of the renewed indoor mask mandate will be stepped up, particularly in downtown Kelowna
- people should hold organized events outdoors, rather than indoors. Fairs and festivals can continue, however, so long as organizers have a COVID-19 safety plan in place
- casinos and nightclubs can remain open, but masks must be worn
- liquor service can remain as is, but patrons at bars and restaurants must wear masks unless seated
- gyms and sport facilities can remain open, but there must be increased cleaning, physical distancing, and masks must be worn
The COVID-19 vaccination rate across the region served by Interior Health is significantly below the provincial average. In Rutland, for example, it's only 70%; the provincial rate is about 81%.
To encourage more people to get vaccinated, the interval between the first and second dose for residents of the Central Okanagan is being reduced to 28 days.
"We know the new Delta variant is more transmissible and it's critical to have two doses of vaccine onboard," Pollock said.
No timeline was given as to how long the measures focused solely on the Central Okanagan would remain in place, or what specific benchmarks would be used to determine when they would be lifted.
"We will be monitoring the situation very carefully over the next several weeks," Pollock said.
"We'll be watching our numbers, we'll be looking carefully at those important indicators of cases, immunization rates, hospitalizations and deaths. And we'll be looking for the case numbers to come down."
Efforts to boost immunization rates will be focused particularly on people aged 20 to 40, Pollock said. Vaccination levels in this age group are lagging behind other cohorts, she said.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, all public health measures have applied equally province-wide.
But the unique situation now occurring in the greater Kelowna area, which accounted for half of all new COVID-19 cases in the province in the past week, warrants the special measures that apply only in this region, Health Minister Adrian Dix said.
"It's a significant situation there," Dix said. "Viewing the situation and the evidence, (we) are proposing these steps be taken today to address the outbreak in the Central Okanagan."
"We are concerned in public health about the quite rapid increase in the numbers of people being affected by COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
"We're seeing it mostly in young people and we know that young people have had less access to vaccine and are not yet fully immunized," she said.
Many of the new COVID-19 cases in the greater Kelowna area among people who have not been vaccinated at all, or who have not yet received the necessary two doses, Henry said.