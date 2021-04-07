Planning on attending 97 South Song Sessions? Now there’s an app for that.
Organizers of the singer-songwriter festival set for July 23-24 in Penticton have released an app that allows ticket holders to access a preferred vendor list, where participating businesses can advertise their products and services, some of which may be offered at a discount.
“We’re launching the 97 South Song Sessions App to put the festival details in the palm of the user’s hand. The app’s preferred vendor program allows us the chance to support local businesses by driving awareness and encouraging sales in the community,” president Robin Ott said in a press release.
There is no charge for businesses to be included in the program. For more information, email: prefvendor@97southsongsessions.com.
Festival goers are being offered two 90-minute shows on back-to-back nights featuring unique, multi-genre songwriter lineups at each performance. The weekend series of shows is hosted by media personality Paul McGuire and features hit pop, rock and country songwriters from the United States and Canada.
The list of performers includes country star Gord Bamford, Alan Frew of Glass Tiger, Neil Osborne of 54.40 and Bryan Potvin of The Northern Pikes.
A weekend festival pass is $120 and VIP passes are available for $300. Festival passes are on sale now and can be purchased online. For more information, visit www.97southsongsessions.com or check out the festival’s social media feeds.