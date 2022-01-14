A Kelowna school trustee says it’s “improper” to ask her if she favours a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for teachers and other district employees.
Trustees are expected to vote Jan. 26 on whether Central Okanagan Public Schools will become the second district in B.C., after Delta, to bring in a vaccine mandate for its 4,000 employees.
Given the months-long public debate about such mandates, which already widely apply in many health care, government and business settings, The Daily Courier this week asked trustees if they are in favour of such measures.
Five of the seven trustees responded to the question.
Lee-Ann Tiede, Kelowna: “It is improper to ask board members to declare their vote before a motion is formally made, seconded and discussed. Given we are waiting for information on staff vaccination rates, we should be given an opportunity to review all of this information and properly discuss it before we declare our vote.”
Tiede was one of two trustees, along with Amy Geistlinger of Lake Country, who voted against a board resolution last fall that encouraged everyone who was eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Tiede did not respond to a follow-up question this week asking why she voted against that resolution.
Julia Fraser, Kelowna: “In order to protect the health and safety of both staff and students, I am in favour of this motion, unless compelling evidence to the contrary is presented during deliberations.”
Moyra Baxter, Peachland: “Many months ago, responding to your questions, I indicated that I probably favoured a mandate. Since that time, I have received hundreds (counting all the attachments/videos etc probably thousands) of emails and documents regarding vaccines and masks. I have tried to read them all; many were repetitive. I definitely am considering them before I make a final decision.”
Chantelle Desrosiers, West Kelowna: “The board will be receiving a report regarding the results of the mandatory vaccine disclosure that is currently ongoing in the district. I will be debating and voting on the notice of motion when it comes to the table.”
Norah Bowman, Kelowna (she is presenting the motion calling for a vaccine mandate): “We need vaccine mandates so that people have guaranteed safe working and learning environments at our schools. Public schools are for everyone. (People) deserve to know they are entering an environment that we have made as safe as possible.”
Trustees Wayne Broughton, of Kelowna, and Geistlinger did not respond to the question.
District employees had until today to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status. Superintendent Kevin Kaardal said the information was still coming in and being verified but he expected to be able to release the vaccination rate information next week.