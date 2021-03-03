In the face of non-stop public safety complaints and an overstretched RCMP detachment, Penticton council has asked staff to develop a fully costed plan to beef up the city’s bylaw services department to help fill the gaps.
The concept of hiring additional community safety officers to enable coverage seven days a week, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., was put forward by Mayor John Vassilaki and endorsed unanimously by council at its meeting Tuesday.
Vassilaki said he received an email just that morning from a Winnipeg Street resident who was confronted by a man using drugs outside his back door late at night, but there were no police or bylaw officers available to help remove the intruder.
“That’s where the safety officers would come into play, to attend those calls that the RCMP isn’t capable of responding to because of the lack of members in the detachment. They have other, better and more important requests to attend,” said Vassilaki.
The mayor also noted he wants to see the bylaw officers added with no additional taxation, perhaps by drawing on revenue from paid parking.
Council heard from Mounties in January that as of 2019, the average caseload per officer in B.C. communities over 15,000 people was 71, while Penticton’s was 170. Data for 2020 isn’t available yet.
Coun. Campbell Watt noted bylaw officers don’t have the same powers as Mounties, but they cost less and can be hired more quickly.
“When you’re driving on a highway and a police car’s coming at you, you almost instinctively put your foot on the brake. And I think what we can find by having more bylaw officers is perhaps just the presence and the feeling of the presence will help our community,” said Watt.
Staff is due to present its report to council in April.
Currently, the bylaw services department has a $1-million budget that helps pay for seven full-time officers, five relief officers, two administrators and one dog control contractor.
“With that compliment, the bylaw team is currently active from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days a week, with no bylaw services on Sundays and most statutory holidays,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of developments services, said in an email following Tuesday’s meeting.
“These hours generally align with paid parking, which run 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., six days a week, with no paid parking on Sundays and statutory holidays.”