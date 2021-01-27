Okanagan College is offering a course for health-care providers that explores the fast-changing field of medical cannabis in Canada.
The college has partnered with Durham College in Oshawa, Ont., and NorQuest College in Edmonton to deliver the two-day live online course for health professionals.
“With research related to medical cannabis continuously evolving, its crucial for health care
professionals to be aware of how medical cannabis may be used as possible treatment options for various conditions,” said Debbie Johnston, Dean, faculty of professional and part-time learning for Durham College.
Okanagan College offers a number of courses that cover recreational cannabis retail sales,
growing your own, active investing and trading, as well as plant science.
Live online sessions on Feb. 6 and 7 are to help better understand medical cannabis in the context of client-centred care.
Participants learn about the endocannabinoid system, cannabinoids, terpenes, cannabis consumption methods, pharmacokinetic action and cannabis strains, gaining practical information that allows them to understand medical cannabis treatment plans, including dosing, titration, and identification of client risk factors.
“The focus of the Medical Cannabis Essentials for Health Professionals course is on bringing a unique training opportunity to health care professionals who are adapting to changing needs from their patients,” says Jennifer Gorman, Okanagan College’s associate director of continuing studies and corporate training.
“Since adding cannabis training to our course offerings, we’ve worked with industry leaders to ensure that the courses we’re
creating are answering a very clear need in our communities.”
The course will also look at viewpoints of various regulatory bodies and associations on medical cannabis.
Participants receive a digital badge that can be added to an e-portfolio or a LinkedIn page.