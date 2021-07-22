Drivers are getting a jolt out of Penticton’s electric vehicle charging stations, too.
The municipality has installed four Level 2 charging stations in its parking lot at 313 Ellis St. Drivers pay $2 per hour to use them.
During the first six months of the year, there were 241 charging sessions at that location that used a total of 2,608 kilowatt-hours of power that generated revenue of $925 for the city.
Earlier this week, Summerland council heard the district’s 26 different charging stations were used 419 times through the first half of the year.
Those sessions used a total of 5,066 kilowatt-hours of electricity and produced revenue of $1,540 for the District of Summerland. The district operates both Level 2 and the faster Level 3 chargers, which cost $18 per hour.