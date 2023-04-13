Kelowna drivers know full well that traffic congestion in the city is real but a new analysis by Ontariobets.com puts some numbers to it.
To no surprise, Canada’s largest cities are at or near the top of the list for the longest average crosstown travel times but Kelowna, ranked ninth longest at 28.93 minutes, is still in the neighbourhood despite being considerably smaller.
That number is from 2022 and with traffic congestion one of the most pressing concerns for residents, Kelowna civic politicians will be delighted to know that number is down four minutes from 2015. And the report predicts a significant drop down to 21.23 minutes by 2030.
Still, average travel time for crosstown travel in Kelowna in 2030 is still predicted to be longer than cities such as Ottawa (18.4 minutes) and Edmonton (15.31 minutes).
The top 10 most congested cities in Canada are: 1. Toronto, 2. Mississauga, 3. Halifax, 4. Montreal, 5. Winnipeg, 6. Vancouver, 7. Victoria, 8. Quebec City, 9. Kelowna, 10. Hamilton.