The husband of a woman who intends to run for a seat on the local school board touted her candidacy at an anti-mask rally.
Jeff Frank addressed a crowd gathered at Stuart Park last Saturday and urged people to vote for his wife Chelsea in the June 26 byelection.
“I have four kids, elementary to middle school, and when they told me that my kids had to be masked all day everyday, that was the last day I ever wore a mask,” Frank told the crowd.
“I’m done with it. I won’t do it anymore,” Frank said. "”My wife, Chelsea Frank, she’s running for school trustee, you may have seen her signs last time. Vote for her in the byelection coming up.”
A guest speaker at the rally was Chris Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, who was arrested in Thunder Bay earlier this week, allegedly for addressing an anti-mask rally.
On a Facebook page in which she declares her intention to run in the school board by-election, Chelsea Frank wrote Thursday: “Just so I am clear, my personal opinions and beliefs and values have absolutely nothing to do with running for SD23 trustee position … My stance on masks, vaccinations, or the colour of your child hair should not come in the way of me doing the BEST for kids.”
While people interested in running for the vacant school board position can pick up nomination papers now at Kelowna City Hall, as four people have done, they cannot be returned for certification until May 11.
The June 26 school board byelection was called to fill the vacancy created by the death of Rolli Cacchioni. Chelsea Frank ran for the board in the 2018 election, finishing seventh in a 10-person race for four seats.
Fourteen potential candidates for the upcoming byelection participated in an online information session about the election process, school district officials said Friday.
Former Central Okanagan trustee Chris Gorman chimed in on social media, posting: "If Chelsea purports that her personal opinions, beliefs and values doesn't matter, then why is she running and what does she bring to the table? Leaderhsip is defined by personal opinions, values and beliefs."
Connie Denesiuk, a former president of the B.C. School Trustees Association and long-time member of the Okanagan Skaha School Board, also commented.
"What concerns me, is the potential failure to look at science and facts. School trustees make many decisions by weighing the advice of experts, along with the consideration of data. While good trustees always ask lots of questions, they will be problematic and waste a boards time if they won’t listen to experts," Denesiuk wrote on Facebook.