Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen (PSOS) RCMP confirms it is no longer seeking the public’s assistance to locate Steven Marlo Gallagher.
The Osoyoos RCMP wishes to thank the media and the general public for their assistance and tip information. Steven Gallagher, previously identified as a suspect in a shooting on July 1 near Osoyoos, was taken into custody by the Penticton RCMP late last night after he turned himself in to the police.
At this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the public. PSOS RCMP urges anyone with information about this investigation, to please contact the Osoyoos RCMP at (250)495-7236.