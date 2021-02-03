There’s renewed interest in bringing back the iconic scroll lights that used to brighten peoples’ moods in two parts of the city.
For 50 years, the light installations hung over Skaha Lake Road and Riverside Drive, but were taken down by city staff in October 2019 due to safety concerns related to the age of the equipment and the estimated $60,000 cost to replace them.
Community members later successfully petitioned the city to hang onto the scrolls while a public effort to restore them could be mobilized. However, that effort petered out and the lights were finally tossed last fall.
That’s where things stood until Tuesday, before city council supported a request from a pair of its advisory committees to let members of those volunteer groups form a task force to explore the possibility of building new sets of scroll lights. An artist has already committed to join the group and help with construction.
“They just want some authority to go forward as a group and see what they can find out,” said Coun. Judy Sentes, adding a strong leadership component was “the missing piece” in early attempts to save the scroll lights.
While council agreed unanimously to support the plan, Mayor John Vassilaki and Coun. Campbell Watt both expressed reservations.
“I personally believe this is a Christmas project more than anything else,” said Vassilaki, who suggested it be put off until 2022.
Watt pointed out there is no money or staff time budgeted for the project, and is worried it could bump out something that’s a higher priority.
Coun. Katie Robinson argued the scrolls could be made a priority to get them up in time for Christmas 2021.
“This is something that has been very near and dear to the hearts of people who live in Penticton, and they all want them replaced. I think it would be an awesome project and I think it would blow everybody’s minds at how fast we could probably do fundraising to cover the cost,” said Robinson.
“If we could get going on it now and get some plans in place, it would sure be an awesome way to celebrate this coming winter season.”