Mounties say an internal oversight was to blame this week for the Prince George RCMP issuing a missing person alert for a man previously described as threat to public safety due to his alleged role in two Penticton-area homicides.
Anthony James Graham, 35, was charged on June 18 with the first-degree murders of Kamloops brothers Carlos and Erick Fryer, whose bodies were found May 10 in a wooded area near Naramata.
On the same day charges were approved, the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit issued a press release appealing for Graham to turn himself to protect himself and those around him.
“We are concerned that Anthony is a target and those associated to him, or found in his proximity, are also at risk. Anthony, if you see or hear this message, I am asking you to turn yourself in to the nearest police station,” said RCMP Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon in the release.
The release went on to note Graham “could be anywhere in B.C. and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him do not approach and immediately call 911.”
That’s where things stood until Thursday, when the Prince George RCMP detachment issued a press release that described Graham as a missing person but made no mention of the murder charges or the apparent safety threat surrounding him.
The release stated only that Graham was last seen by friends May 25 in Prince George – two weeks after the Fryers were killed – and that police opened a missing person investigation in June.
Prince George RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Cooper acknowledged in an email Friday that her release didn’t tell the whole story.
“It was an oversight on our part not duplicating the public warning about Mr. Graham being considered armed and dangerous that Southeast District released in June. We are putting processes in place to make sure such an oversight does not happen again,” said Cooper.
“We are thankful that no one in the public was put in danger before this came to our attention.”
Graham is one of two men charged with the Fryer brothers’ murders. The other accused, Wade Cudmore, was arrested June 10 in Kelowna.
Cudmore is the son of Kathy Richardson, 57, the Naramata woman whose lifeless body was found inside her home June 9 by police investigating the Fryers’ murders in a wooded area about two kilometres from the village centre.
No one has been charged in connection with Richardson’s death.
Police have described all three slayings as being connected to the larger B.C. drug trade.
A non-fatal shooting on Oct. 26 that injured a 36-year-old in the Indian Rock area about 10 north of Naramata was also described as drug-related, but it’s unclear if that incident is tied to the other killings.