After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Kelowna-based Mission Dance Company is offering two performances of Swan Lake this week.
Featuring guest artist Kealan McLaughlin as Prince Siegfried and under the direction of artistic director Tanya Vadurova, Swan Lake will be performed Thursday at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna and again on Saturday at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton.
Both shows begin at 7 p.m.
“This has been exciting, a great experience and Tonya has a great vision and passion for this work,” McLaughlin said in a phone interview.
“Tonya created this Swan Lake. I was brought in for dancing, coaching and reworking some of the choreography. I love working with the people here. The dancers have a wonderful approach to the works. They are as eager and open to collaboration as anybody I’ve ever worked with.”
Swan Lake is arguably the world’s most recognizable ballet next to The Nutcracker.
Tchaikovsky’s music, penned in 1875, is beautiful.
“When you’re not dancing, just close your eyes and listen to a masterpiece by one of the great masters of all time,” McLaughlin said.
“It’s both timeless and iconic. One of the cool things about ballet is even though people do their own choreography, the roles are famous and significantly deep. We all just take turns giving our version of the character. I’ve played Prince Siegfried, who interacts with the swan, many times, but you interact differently when you have a new swan.”
The movie Black Swan, with Natalie Portman in an Academy Award-winning performance, brought recognition to the piece.
McLaughlin, who has trained since the age of six, said the highlight of his career was spending time in Europe where he performed 10 principal roles in a year.
Although he makes his home in Toronto, he often takes to the stage in the Okanagan. After Swan Lake, he will be back in September for a mixed program, part of Kelowna’s Cultural Days and he will perform in The Nutcracker in December, again with Mission Dance Company.
For tickets to the Kelowna show visit: rotarycentreforthearts.ca.
For tickets to the Penticton show visit: Eventbrite.ca or phone 250-490-2426.
For additional details phone 250-764-2222.