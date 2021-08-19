Ambulance stations in Keremeos and Princeton should have around-the-clock staffing by the end of October with some others in the region to follow, an official from B.C. Emergency Health Services announced Thursday.
District manager Joe Puskaric told the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen that eight permanent, full-time staff are being hired in each community. At present, the stations are staffed by on-call paramedics.
Similar full-time staffing upgrades are planned to follow in Oliver, Osoyoos and Summerland.
The five locations are among 22 rural stations across the province that are being converted to full-time operations as part of a sweeping set of improvements to BCEHS announced in July.
Puskaric said he’s confident on-call paramedics based in other communities will be lured to the likes of Keremeos and Princeton by the offer of full-time work.
But while RDOS directors applauded the increased staffing, they also urged BCEHS to ensure local firefighters are sent on medical calls when ambulances are delayed.
“We’re still having severe issues,” said Bob Coyne, the RDOS director for Area H (rural Princeton).
“In the last week we had a three-hour wait for an OD.”
Ron Obirek, the RDOS director for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls), echoed those sentiments, citing a case last year in which a man “dropped dead” from heart failure and received care from volunteer firefighters during the 20-minute wait for an ambulance.
“Please collaborate. Please work with our volunteer fire departments, who are excellent. They care,” said Obirek.
Puskaric suggested firefighters, who don’t receive as much medical training as paramedics, aren’t able to assist in every emergency, but noted he has scheduled a meeting with local fire chiefs to discuss the issue.
Other BCEHS improvements announced in July include funding to purchase 22 new ambulances and hire 85 new full-time paramedics and 30 full-time dispatchers.