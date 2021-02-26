One other heritage attraction in the South Okanagan received a welcome infusion of grant money this week.
Operators of the Oliver & District Museum announced they’ve been awarded nearly $24,000 from the B.C. Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure program.
The cash has been earmarked for three purposes: cleaning and repainting the 97-year-old wood siding on the museum; repairing a collapsing roof on an artifact shelter; and changing the lighting in the Fairview Jail exhibit, which dates back to 1896.
“We are so grateful that these projects have received funding,” museum manager Julianna Weisgarber said in a press release.
“They ensure the continued preservation of the artifacts, the Fairview Jail, and the museum, a unique heritage building and one of the oldest public buildings in our community, for all to enjoy.”
Other local projects that were approved under the $100-million CERIP include a $150,000 makeover of the heritage gardens at the Keremeos Grist Mill and an $835,000 replacement of the elevated wooden boardwalk at the Osoyoos Desert Centre.