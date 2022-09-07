With the pandemic having delayed some key projects, such as a new long-range facilities plan, Tracy Van Raes is seeking re-election as a Penticton trustee on the board of School District 67 to finish the jobs.
Work on the long-range facilities plan began in 2021 and is intended to ensure the district is making the best use of its resources after a long period of enrolment declines. School closures, reconfigurations and adjustments to catchment areas are all on the table.
The plan was supposed to be ready by this fall, but was set back by at least a year as staff grappled with the pandemic.
While noting she’s proud of how the district managed student safety during that period, Van Raes, who finished second in her first-ever shot at public office in 2018, now wants the board to shift its focus back to the long-range facilities plan.
“I am running for a second term because I owe it to our students and our district to see the LRFP through to the end,” said Van Raes in a press release Wednesday.
“With the enrolment projections for Summerland, Penticton and rural communities dwindling, it is time to right-size our district and put funds back into the programs and curriculum options that most benefit our children.”
Van Raes works as marketing and community relations manager at Total Restoration Service and is active with many community groups and causes.
Penticton voters elect four SD 67 trustees.