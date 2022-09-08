Penticton’s longest-serving school trustee is ready to crack open the books for another four years.
Shelley Clarke announced Thursday she will seek a sixth term on the board of the Okanagan Skaha School District in the Oct. 15 municipal election.
First elected in a 2007 byelection, Clarke topped the polls in 2018 and wants to carry on with her work, including development of a new long-range facilities plan.
“In the next four years, our board of trustees will have to take some hard looks at where our resources are allocated. Our long-range facilities plan is going to be finalized and we need to right-size our district for the amount of students we serve. I believe our priorities should be getting resources to the students, whether that student is struggling with reading or is in need of a challenge to be engaged in their education,” said Clarke in a press release.
She also noted the pandemic left gaps in some students’ “educational journeys” that will have to be addressed, such as by increasing reading and mental health supports, but also helped with the shift to new technology and remote learning.
Clarke, who has two adult children and one grandchild, has served as chair and vice-chair of the school board during the current term, and volunteers with several local groups.
Penticton voters will elect four of seven school board trustees, two will be drawn from Summerland and one from outlying rural areas.