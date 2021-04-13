Inconsistent witness testimony led to a judge on Tuesday acquitting Bryan Lamb on a charge of uttering threats against the manager of a Penticton liquor store.
Lamb, who was facing six separate criminal cases as recently as February, is now down to three, the most serious of which concerns the alleged assaults of two boys in a Kaleden park last summer.
The 51-year-old’s trial on a single count of uttering threats against Rupinder Pandher, manager of Skaha Lake Liquor Store, was staged April 9 in provincial court.
Court heard Lamb entered the store May 31, 2020, and was mumbling incoherently before being asked to leave by Pandher, who claimed Lamb threatened to harm her and the business on the way out.
Judge Greg Koturbash noted in his decision Tuesday, however, that Pandher’s recollection of what Lamb said changed several times during her testimony.
“There is no doubt in my mind that Ms. Pandher was afraid of Mr. Lamb… but I’m not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that he uttered a threat to harm her, versus coming back to (damage) the store,” said Koturbash.
The judge nonetheless warned Lamb to stay away from the business or risk being charged with criminal harassment.
Lamb is currently behind bars. He was granted bail in February, but turned himself in again after being unable to meet some of the strict conditions of his release.
Two of his remaining criminal cases are scheduled to return to court April 19, when his trial on the Kaleden incident resumes and a separate trial on a charge of possession of stolen property is slated to begin. His third and final trial, on two counts of breaching bail and one count of being unlawfully in a dwelling house, is set to resume April 20.
The other two cases concluded, respectively, on Feb. 11, when he was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to spitting on a police officer; and March 30, when the Crown stayed charges of assault with a weapon and breach of a court order.
Lamb’s assorted charges, all of which arose over a four-month span between June and September 2020 while he was bound by various court orders, first made headlines following the Kaleden incident, when one of the alleged victim’s mothers lashed out at the justice system for repeatedly releasing Lamb on bail.