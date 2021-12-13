Penticton Vees split a pair of weekend BCHL junior games, losing 4-3 in an overtime shootout to Salmon Arm Silverbacks and winning 6-3 over Trail Smoke Eaters.
At home, Friday, Simon Tassy scored the lone goal of the shootout to lift Salmon Arm to victory.
Tassy, Daniel Panetta and Brandon Santa Juana scored during regulation time for the Silverbacks, who were outshot 43-20. Jackson Nieuwendyk, Brett Moravec and Josh Nadeau replied for the Vees.
Owen Say posted the win in net. Kaeden Lane went the distance for the Vees.
Saturday in Trail, three goals in the third period lifted the Vees to a 6-3 win. Casey McDonald, Ryan Hopkins, Beanie Richter, Spencer Smith, Finlay Williams and Brett Moravec (into an empty net) scored in the victory. Evan Bushy, Brady Hunter and Zach Michaelis scored for the Trail Blazers, which led 2-0 after the first period.
Lane had the win in net, making 19 saves. Evan Fradette stopped 40 of 45 shots in the Trail net.
The Vees have a busy week ahead before breaking for the holidays. The team hosts Vernon, Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. That game will feature retro jerseys and a special tribute to the late Neil Jamieson. The Vees then conclude the first leg of the season, Saturday in West Kelowna. The Vees will then take a break until Dec. 29 when they play again in West Kelowna.