The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
9:38 a.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10 a.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Line down.
10:47 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
10:50 a.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
11:54 a.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Princeton. Alarm.
2:27 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
3:11 p.m. Empire Street, Osoyoos. Car fire.
3:12 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:07 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:59 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Structure fire.
8:08 p.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
9:24 p.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:11 p.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
10:12 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
Wednesday
1:15 a.m. Main Street, Oliver. Medical first response.
6:07 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.