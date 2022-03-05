For the first time in more than two years, Friday Night Live is returning to the Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre at 9525 Wharton Street.

Tickets are $15 per show and local beer and wine will be available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shows running from 7-9 p.m.

Shows are for ages 19 and over and vaccine passports are required. To purchase tickets in advance: summerlandarts.com

For additional details phone:  250-494-4494

The 2022 schedule features”

March 11: BC Buds featuring Kevin Foley and Terry Cormack

March 25: Kyle Anderson

April 8: Steve Jones

April 22: Allan Crossley

May 13: Judy Rowe’s tribute to Patsy Cline

May 27: Krystine & Josh

June 10: To be announced

