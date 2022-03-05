For the first time in more than two years, Friday Night Live is returning to the Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre at 9525 Wharton Street.
Tickets are $15 per show and local beer and wine will be available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shows running from 7-9 p.m.
Shows are for ages 19 and over and vaccine passports are required. To purchase tickets in advance: summerlandarts.com
For additional details phone: 250-494-4494
The 2022 schedule features”
March 11: BC Buds featuring Kevin Foley and Terry Cormack
March 25: Kyle Anderson
April 8: Steve Jones
April 22: Allan Crossley
May 13: Judy Rowe’s tribute to Patsy Cline
May 27: Krystine & Josh
June 10: To be announced