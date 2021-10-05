There were possible COVID-19 exposures in at least seven schools in the South Okanagan during just a nine-day stretch in late September, according to an Interior Health database.
The database lists names of schools where a staff member or student attended the facility while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19. Schools are removed from the database 14 days after the last exposure date.
Parents whose kids attend the listed schools are simply advised to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who needs to isolate or take further action should receive specific instructions from public health officials.
As of Tuesday, there were four facilities listed for Okanagan Skaha School District 67: Columbia Elementary, Sept. 20-21; Parkway Elementary, Sept. 27-28; Skaha Lake Middle, Sept. 28; Uplands Elementary, Sept. 23.
There were three facilities listed for Okanagan Similkameen School District 53: Oliver Elementary, Sept. 20; Southern Okanagan Secondary, Sept. 20, 21 and 23; Similkameen Elementary Secondary, Sept. 24.