The following is a complete list of winners from Saturday night's 34th annual Business Excellence Awards presented by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Business Leader of the Year: Lee Agur (Bad Tattoo)
Business of the Year: Total Restoration Services
Not for Profit: One Sky Community Resources
Hospitality Excellence: Slackwater Brewing
Adaptation and Resilience Award: Brodo Kitchen
Young Professional: Hollie Tayal (Modern Purair)
Community Support: Barry Beecroft Fuel Distribution
Service Excellence: Tim Whistle Brewing Co.
Workplace Culture: CoWork Penticton
New Business Award: Loki's Garage
David Kampe Award: LeAnne Jakubeit