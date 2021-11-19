Business of the Year

Natalie Simmonds and Tracy Van Raes of Total Restoration accept the Business of the Year Award at the 2021 Business Excellence Awards, Saturday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

 Herald photo

The following is a complete list of winners from Saturday night's 34th annual Business Excellence Awards presented by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

Business Leader of the Year: Lee Agur (Bad Tattoo)

Business of the Year: Total Restoration Services

Not for Profit: One Sky Community Resources

Hospitality Excellence: Slackwater Brewing

Adaptation and Resilience Award: Brodo Kitchen

Young Professional: Hollie Tayal (Modern Purair)

Community Support: Barry Beecroft Fuel Distribution

Service Excellence: Tim Whistle Brewing Co.

Workplace Culture: CoWork Penticton

New Business Award: Loki's Garage

David Kampe Award: LeAnne Jakubeit