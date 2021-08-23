Concern over B.C.’s dynamic public health situation have prompted Summerland council to pull the plug on this year’s Festival of Lights, although politicians remain open to funding some sort of small-scale event to celebrate the start of the holiday season.
Ron Kubek, president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, appeared before council Monday to request $30,000 to organize the 2021 edition of the festival, which annually drew upwards of 10,000 people into the downtown core before it was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
While acknowledging rules on public gatherings are changing almost daily, Kubek also noted the festival was slated for just over three months away on Nov. 26 “and there’s a huge amount of planning that’s needed.”
The plans Kubek presented to council included spending $22,500 to hire a co-ordinator and spacing out activities along Main Street and Victoria Road, all of it aimed at local families and businesses.
He said it’s the chamber’s understanding that outdoor public events of up to 5,000 people are still permitted in B.C., although it’s unclear if that restriction is superseded by rules specific to Interior Health that were announced Aug. 20.
Regardless, there was simply too much uncertainty for council’s liking.
“The idea of having thousands and thousands of people congregating on two streets in our community downtown is a little bit daunting to me,” said Coun. Erin Carlson.
“As a mother of unvaccinated children, I wouldn’t be attending.”
Carlson suggested a series of smaller events, perhaps on Friday nights in the lead up to Christmas, that could be more carefully controlled.
Coun. Doug Holmes mused about following the lead of the Penticton Peach Festival, which staged a one-day Mini Peach event earlier this month aimed squarely at locals.
“Something to kick off the Christmas season would be nice and probably doable,” said Holmes.
Coun. Doug Patan was the only member of the group to speak in favour of the chamber’s request.
“I’m willing to support the chamber because I feel that what they’re doing is in the best interest of Summerland. And if there are ways we can do it better and smaller, I’m for it,” said Patan.
“But here’s a group that’s willing to take on the challenge, and I say we let them take on the challenge.”
Patan later voted unanimously along with the rest of council to turn down the chamber’s $30,000 request and invite the business group to return with options for a smaller event.
The chamber board meets Thursday and will discuss council’s request then.
The festival was organized for years by the chamber under a broad, $225,000-a-year contract with the district to operate the visitors’ information centre and handle economic development.
However, when the contract expired at the end of 2020, it was replaced with a two-year deal worth $110,000 in 2021 that covers only tourism marketing and envisions the chamber handling events like the Festival of Lights under separate, specific agreements.
Kubek at one point in his presentation Monday said the chamber’s contract had been “cut by over 50%,” drawing a sharp rebuke from Holmes, who described the previous agreement as a “mish-mash of all kinds of unrelated services and activities” that warranted a rebuild.
“So, I hope that whatever we come up with to support Festival of Lights moving forward, we’re not going to have the president of the chamber turning around and saying that we’ve cut their budget, we’ve cut the Light Up budget… because I’m really fed up with the misinformation that’s being spread from the chamber about our support,” said Holmes.