RCMP have teamed up to offer spooktacular Halloween tips to make this year’s trick or treating celebrations fun and safe for everyone in our community. Halloween safety tips:
• Choose a costume that is bright, visible and without long trailing fabric that could catch a flame
• Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks so cars can easily see them
• Stick to the sidewalk: do not jaywalk and stay to one side of the street at a time
• Have an adult or an older teenager accompany young children trick-or-treating
• Keep all decorations away from open flames, especially dried flowers, crepe paper and cornstalks and haybales
• Use a battery-operated candle in your jack-o-lantern
• Ensure exits remain visible and are not obstructed by Halloween decorations
• Ensure costumes with fake weapons are easily identified as fake
• Check that a mask does not block the child’s vision or sightlines
• Teach children to stop, drop and roll if their costume catches fire
• Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working
• Have parents check all candy before being consumed: candy wrappers that have been damaged or have been tampered with should be discarded
“Firecrackers and recreational fireworks are not allowed in the City of Kelowna,” said Jason Twamley, Fire and Life Safety Educator and Inspector with the Kelowna Fire Department. “Only licensed firework technicians with an event permit may fire fireworks.
Not only can they be dangerous to an inexperienced operator and those observing, but they also pose a significant fire risk with surrounding trees, grasses and dry areas. This year is especially dangerous due to the dry conditions we are experiencing so late into the fall. A small spark can create a significant fire in very little time.” “Our officers will be out patrolling neighborhoods on Halloween night,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna. “We encourage everyone to be extra vigilant during Halloween. Keep an eye out in your neighborhood and if you see something suspicious or a dangerous situation, call 9-1-1. We all want to make Halloween a safe and fun holiday for everyone.
—
Health Canada
On October 31, many children will dress up and knock on your door asking for treats. Although Halloween is a fun holiday for kids (and even the not so young!), some costumes and decorations can pose a hazard, including a fire threat.
The following tips can help you reduce the risk:
Choose the right costume
• Choose costumes and accessories that are less likely to catch on fire, such as those made of nylon or heavyweight polyester.
• Pick brightly coloured costumes that can be clearly seen by motorists. Add reflective tape to the costume to increase visibility.
• Choose costumes that fit well and can be worn over warm clothing to protect your child against cold and wet weather.
• Make sure your costumes, decorations and accessories are not subject to a recall by consulting the Health Canada recall and safety alerts database.
Avoid danger when decorating
Stay vigilant for fire hazards and prevent injuries:
• Candles, jack-o-lanterns, lighters and matches are all fire hazards. Instead, use flashlights or battery-operated candles.
• Keep candles, matches, lighters and other fire hazards in a place that children cannot reach.
• Check indoor and outdoor decorative lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires or loose connections. Do not overload extension cords.
• Make sure the lights are certified by a recognized organization like the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or the Underwriters' Laboratory of Canada (ULC).
Finally, remember to always examine treats and toys that are brought home before giving them to your children.
—
A dog safe Halloween
Door knocking and doorbell ringing. Trick or treaters gathered around open doors. There’s plenty of unusual engagement during the Halloween season.
All that extra excitement can be stressful for canine members of your family.
To help ease the stress, the RDCO dog control program suggests owners consider the following tips:
• Keep your dog away from open doors – help prevent an accidental escape and injury if your pet is frightened and bolts for the street
• If your dog does get away, please contact Dog Control 250-469-6284 to help facilitate its return
• Ensure your dog license is attached to their collar or harness – that will help reunite you and your pet if it gets away. A license provides a one-time free ticket home from the Regional Dog Pound. Having a valid license tag on your dog is a Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw requirement
• Leash your dog – if you take your pet with you on neighborhood Halloween rounds it provides control, helping to keep others safe
The BC SPCA suggests dog owners may choose to lessen any outside stresses by keeping their pet in a quiet room with its toys. It offers several other helpful suggestions.
Please keep candy, chocolate and wrappers out of the range of your pet as they could be toxic. The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association has excellent resources available for a wide range of dog behaviours and conditions.
To protect against preventable fires, serious burns or injuries, residents of the Central Okanagan are reminded that fireworks are not allowed to be sold or set off, unless authorized by local fire departments. Penalties vary depending on the local jurisdiction.