Residents in the assisted living section of Village by the Station are giving back to their community following a Christmas fundraiser. A selection of handmade cards, decorations and ornaments sold by the group raised $200. The proceeds will be split between the Dragonfly Pond Society in Penticton and a South Sudanese refugee family who recently moved to Summerland.
