A search-and-rescue dog found an elderly man who walked away from Kelowna General Hospital early Thursday.
The 86-year-old man was found by Chase, a Labrador retriever, lying under a pile of leaves along Abbott Street about 8 a.m. The man was suffering from severe hypothermia.
Search-and-rescue volunteers had been notified of the missing man at about 2 a.m. Once they found his backpack, Chase was brought to the scene, and the missing man was located “within minutes,” according to a press release from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.
Terry Downs, Chase’s handler, has spent more than 2,000 hours training the dog to perform search-and-rescue activities.
“Research has shown that search and rescue dogs are the equivalent of 20 ground personnel,” search manager Kevin Birnie said in the release. “(Chase) proved his worth today.”
Chase was first deployed on a search mission two weeks ago. This was his first discovery of a missing person.