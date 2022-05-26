Three members of the Summerland RCMP detachment have been ordered to receive additional training on taking notes and disclosing evidence to the Crown, after an outside agency determined the officers’ investigation of a long-running neighbours’ feud failed to meet some of the force’s standards.
The probe was launched by the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP in response to complaints filed by Summerland brothers Brad and Darren Besler.
While not fully satisfied with the commission’s final report, Brad Besler said in an email Thursday he hopes others will be emboldened by the brothers’ quest for justice.
“I want people to know that it is possible to stand up for the truth and fight for what is right, despite the odds. When this is all said and done, and our civil trial against the RCMP and Crown counsel has concluded, people will see how badly we were wronged. People will see how corrupt the RCMP and Crown counsel can be. If it happened to us, it could happen to anyone,” he wrote.
The players
The officers named in the complaint are Const. Luc Rioux, Const. Jacques Lefebvre and Cpl. Chris Richardson.
Rioux was the lead investigator on the case, while Richardson was the supervisor and Lefebvre, as a junior officer, played a small role.
The brothers’ complaints revolved around the three officers’ handling of their dispute with Thor Clausen, owner of What The Fungus, a mushroom farm established in 2019 on the property adjacent to the Beslers’ home on Garnet Valley Road.
The feud, which eventually led to the brothers standing trial for criminal harassment, was grounded in What The Fungus beginning operations in contravention of the local zoning bylaw.
What followed were incidents of mischief and allegations of threats arising on both properties, which the Beslers allege the RCMP failed to properly investigate due to inherent bias against the Beslers.
Taking notes
In its final report issued May 20, the commission noted the Beslers’ complaints, filed in December 2019 and February 2020, “raised an extensive amount of allegations,” and were accompanied by over 1,000 pages of materials.
The commission boiled down those complaints to nine distinct allegations, two of which it determined had merit, while the other seven were deemed unfounded.
Of the two allegations that were upheld, the first concerned an Aug. 20, 2019, incident during which the Beslers reported to police that their truck had been painted with graffiti that stated: “she breeds depravity.”
While the Beslers claimed the RCMP failed to properly investigate the graffiti, the commission found the officers’ handling of the matter, which did not result in charges, was reasonable.
“That said, aside from the limited information recorded in Cpl. Richardson’s police report, the materials before the commission contain no handbook notes or other reports made by Cpl. Richardson and/or Const. Rioux about the investigation,” states the report.
“The lack of documentation prepared by the RCMP members about their investigation into the report of vandalism created difficulties during the review process, as the information was barely sufficient for the commission to reach conclusions about the allegation.”
Duty to disclose
The other allegation that was substantiated by the commission concerned Const. Rioux’s failure to provide a police report to the Crown as part of the disclosure package in the harassment case against the Beslers.
That report was authored by Const. Stephanie Bond following a visit to Garnet Valley Road on June 5, 2019, during which Clausen allegedly told the officer he was sleeping with a gun to protect himself.
Const. Bond’s report was only released to the Beslers, who represented themselves at trial, following a judge’s order in August 2020.
“In light of the above, the commission finds that Const. Rioux failed to disclose evidentiary materials relevant to the prosecution of the Beslers’ case in a fulsome and timely manner,” states the report.
The seven allegations that were dismissed largely focused on the way in which the officers went about investigating the various incidents in the case, including an allegation that someone threatened to rape the Beslers’ mother, and broader police conduct, which included Const. Rioux telling the Beslers to “go have a drink” after one heated encounter.
RCMP internal report falls flat
Two additional issues raised by the Beslers were also considered by the commission.
Concerning the brothers’ difficulties accessing police records, the commission found the force simply adhered to its policies, which limit public access to most documents.
On the other issue, however, which focused on the RCMP’s own internal investigation of the Beslers’ complaints, the commission determined the force “failed to address certain allegations” contained therein.
“For example, the RCMP failed to address the Beslers’ allegation about Const. Rioux’s failure to take a statement from them prior to submitting a supplemental (report to Crown counsel) dated Nov. 9, 2019, which led to charges of harassment against the Beslers. The RCMP also failed to address the Beslers’ allegations about the vandalism and the disclosure of evidentiary material to Crown counsel.”
The RCMP’s internal review was conducted by Penticton Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck and served as the basis for the commission’s review, although Vatamaniuck’s report has not been made public.
In an April 2022 letter to the commission in response to its final report, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki indicated she accepted all the findings and would order the three officers involved to receive the additional training and guidance that was recommended by the commission.
Brothers soldier on
Following trial in provincial court in Penticton, both Besler brothers were acquitted of criminal harassment, but convicted of the lesser offence of mischief. Those convictions were subsequently tossed out on appeal this past March.
The brothers have launched a separate civil lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court against the RCMP, but it will be some time before that matter sees the inside of a courtroom.
“The powers that be have tried to crush us this entire time and destroy our reputation, from the District of Summerland to the RCMP to Crown counsel. But we know the truth. We know what happened. The RCMP suppressed evidence from Crown counsel and put our safety in jeopardy. And it is important to expose the truth, because these issues with the RCMP and Crown counsel are systemic,” said Brad Besler in his email to The Herald.
“We hope the RCMP and Crown counsel will implement serious reforms after the facts of this matter are explained in BC Supreme Court during the civil trial.”
Brad Besler also noted he filed a fresh complaint this week with the commission related to the RCMP’s alleged ongoing failure to provide full disclosure.
An RCMP spokesperson declined to comment on the commission’s final report, instead directing a Herald reporter to the Lucki’s letter.