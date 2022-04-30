Jack Bennest of Oliver provided this photo to The Herald of a blaze at the corner of Co-op Avenue and Sawmill Road in Oliver this morning at around 12:15 a.m.. The building was destroyed. No injuries have been reported.
featured
Overnight fire in Oliver
- Photo courtesy of Jack Bennest
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- REVIEW: A great night of classic rock
- LETTERS: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- More major housing projects unveiled in Penticton
- Free service on Summerland-Penticton transit route?
- 'Trailblazer' Cree country singer Shane Yellowbird dead at age 42
- Trucker convicted in fatal crash near Hedley
- COVID still menacing Penticton care homes
- Gun dealers will try to get case tossed
- Local lacrosse products finish U.S. college careers
- Summerland vandals putting 911 system at risk
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.