A 95-year-old man was sent to hospital Monday in Oliver after driving his mobility scooter into oncoming traffic.
The collision occurred just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Fairview Road, when the man rolled onto the crosswalk against a red light and was struck by an SUV, according to police.
“Family members of the elderly male expressed concerns about his vision, which may have contributed to the accident,” said Oliver RCMP commander Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in an email.
Police aren’t considering charges against the victim or driver, and don’t suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.