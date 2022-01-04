Baby Boy Quintal is already showing an independent streak.
The nine-pound, 11-ounce bundle of joy – who’s still awaiting a name – was born at Penticton Regional Hospital at 2:47 a.m. on Jan 3, making him the South Okanagan’s New Year’s Baby.
His parents are Nicole and Clayton Quintal, who reside in Osoyoos. He has two sisters: Berkley, 4, and Hayden, 2.
Nicole’s due date was Jan. 6, but the baby had other plans when he suddenly decided to make his grand entrance three days early.
“He arrived about 15 minutes after we got to the hospital,” said Nicole, who’s on maternity leave from her job as a teacher at Osoyoos Secondary School.
“We were lucky to get to the hospital in time.”
Nicole said she and her husband, who’s a heavy equipment operator, briefly considered the notion of having a New Year’s Baby but didn’t expect it to happen given her due date.
They also weren’t expecting a boy, hence the delay in deciding on a name.
The region’s 2021 New Year’s Baby was also born to an Osoyoos family. Beant and Manpreet Brar welcomed their daughter to the world at 6:52 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.