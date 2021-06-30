The Penticton Vees Hockey Club continues to prep ahead of the 2021/22 season that will look a bit more like Vees fans have been accustomed to, including being in the building themselves to watch all of the action.
Season tickets for the Vees went on sale in the middle of June and the response has been overwhelming with fans eager to get back in front of their home town team and give them the support they felt through a TV screen throughout the 2020/21 season.
Becoming a Vees season ticket member has never been easier and more affordable, with plans starting at just $9 per game while payment plans are also available to best suit your needs. This guarantees your seat at every Vees home game, including the exhibition, regular season and playoffs, which is a guaranteed 28 games with the possibility of more!
There are many perks to being a part of Vees Nation, including exclusive member-only merchandise, invitation to exclusive events, an invitation to our pre-season launch party, a season ticket member gift and so much more!
For more information on becoming a Vees season ticket member and how to get in on the action, contact Director of Ticketing and Merchandise Laura Carleton at (250) 493-8337 ext. 4 as well as by email at laura@pentictonvees.com.