The latest addition to the city’s firefighting fleet will be introduced to the public at a hands-on event Thursday.
The public is invited to join firefighters at Hall 2 at 285 Dawson Ave. from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to help wash and dry the new Engine 202, then push the truck into its bay.
“The new truck belongs to the people of Penticton and this is a chance for everyone to be part of inaugurating the latest addition to our fleet,” said Capt. Ryan Bazley.
“It’s a fun way to be involved, see the hall, beat the heat and be part of a PFD tradition.”