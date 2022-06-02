The River Ran Through musical fundraiser hosted Saturday by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 56 in Princeton raised $104,127 for flood relief in Princeton. From left, Susan Herczku, office administrator for Princeton Baptist Church; George Bremner, Legion executive; Karen Wittich, Legion office administrator; Damon Bremner, event organizer and Legion executive member; Pastor Kyle Nichols, Princeton Baptist Church; Terri Bremner, event organizer and Dave Lorimer, Legion president.