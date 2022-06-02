The River Ran Through, an all-day musical event, raised $104,127 for flood relief in Princeton.
The event was held Saturday at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 56 in Princeton.
A mini-version of Live Aid, the event featured valley entertainers including Gord McClaren, Kyle Anderson, Terri Bremner, Fred Steen, Pam Ferens, Ralph Ramsay (Relvis), Jeff Bodner, Deb Ramsay, Paul James and John Van Vlack.
A guest appearance was made by Cody Kearsley, co-star of the hit TV series “Riverdale.”
Andrew Sheret Ltd. provided the largest donation of the day.
Other significant contributions were from Home Builders (Princeton), J&J Metalworks, the Penticton Elvis Festival, Everything Pets, Shopper’s Drug Mart (Princeton), Princeton Golf Club, Molson Coors, Bull & Butterfly, Original 16, Bruce Turner and family, Buy Low Foods (Keremeos), Home Hardware (Keremeos), J.S.B. Heating and Cooling, Bhehm n Things, Karen Wittich, Marg and Wild Obey, Rebel Cutts, Bootz and Winking Pedlar.
A presentation was made Thursday at the Legion by event organizers Damon and Terri Bremner along with Legion executive members.
The Bremners thank all of the people and businesses who donated time or money for their generosity.