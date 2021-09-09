The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

11:06 a.m. Moosejaw Street, Penticton. Alarm.

11:38 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:31 p.m. 9th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:02 p.m. Vees Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:25 p.m. Blacktail Place, Anarchist Mountain. Alarm.

3:33 p.m. Pineview Road, Penticton. Alarm.

5:59 p.m. Rigsby Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:28 p.m. Cawston Avenue, Hedley. Alarm.

6:44 p.m. Nelson Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

7:08 p.m. Blacktail Place, Anarchist Mountain. Alarm.

9:37 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

10:17 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.