Oliver RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male with no-fixed address who was last seen in the Oliver area.
Jason Lambert, 34, was last seen April 7, and is known to frequent the entire Okanagan, Prince George and Fort St. John.
In a press release issued Thursday, Lambert is described as a Caucasian male, who weights 150 pounds (68 kg) and stands 5’8 (173 cm).
He has shaved brown hair, green eyes and no facial hair.
Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).